Parker will not return to Friday's preseason game after suffering a hamstring injury, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Parker appeared to be favoring his right leg after suffering his hamstring injury, per Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News. The young corner back was picked up by San Francisco this offseason after being waived by Detroit in 2022. He's most likely on the fringe of making the 49ers active roster ahead of the coming season and this injury doesn't help his case. The extent of Parker's injury is currently unknown.