Robinson started Sunday's tilt against the Cardinals, finishing with 18 yards on two receptions (eight targets) in a 20-10 loss.

Robinson moved into the starting lineup following Pierre Garcon's (neck) placement on the IR on Saturday. The veteran's stat line was nothing to write home about, but the eight targets he received was his second highest total this season. While not every missed connection was directly his fault, the disparity between his receptions and targets highlights Robinson's mediocre 37 percent catch rate this year. On the bright side, the big-play receiver should continue to see increased targets during his stay in the starting lineup, especially if Trent Taylor's rib injury forces him to miss next week's game against the Giants, who were just torched for 209 yards by the Rams' wideouts.