49ers' Aldrick Robinson: Catches only 25 percent of targets
Robinson started Sunday's tilt against the Cardinals, finishing with 18 yards on two receptions (eight targets) in a 20-10 loss.
Robinson moved into the starting lineup following Pierre Garcon's (neck) placement on the IR on Saturday. The veteran's stat line was nothing to write home about, but the eight targets he received was his second highest total this season. While not every missed connection was directly his fault, the disparity between his receptions and targets highlights Robinson's mediocre 37 percent catch rate this year. On the bright side, the big-play receiver should continue to see increased targets during his stay in the starting lineup, especially if Trent Taylor's rib injury forces him to miss next week's game against the Giants, who were just torched for 209 yards by the Rams' wideouts.
More News
-
49ers' Aldrick Robinson: Enters starting lineup Sunday•
-
49ers' Aldrick Robinson: Could benefit most from injured teammate•
-
49ers' Aldrick Robinson: Doesn't record a catch•
-
49ers' Aldrick Robinson: Nabs one pass•
-
49ers' Aldrick Robinson: Rips off long touchdown•
-
49ers' Aldrick Robinson: Targeted just once•
-
Podcast: Week 9 reactions/worries
Recapping the major developments from Sunday as several stud players left their Fantasy owners...
-
Believe it? Matchup-proof Eagles
The Eagles made a mockery of the Broncos and all of us who doubted them. Should you forget...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Booker, Woods
Week 9's major surprises happened before kickoff, not after. The waiver wire won't be ripe...
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...