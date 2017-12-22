Robinson cleared the concussion protocol and will be available for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Robinson will avoid an absence after suffering the injury in last week's 25-23 win over the Titans. He's drawn only four targets in Jimmy Garoppolo's three starts, splitting snaps with Trent Taylor, Kendrick Bourne and Louis Murphy behind No. 1 receiver Marquise Goodwin.