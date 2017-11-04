Robinson should see an uptick in playing time with Pierre Garcon (neck) being placed on the injured reserve.

The veteran has served as the team's No. 4 wideout this season, which hasn't resulted in much fantasy relevance (10 receptions, 168 yards and a touchdown through eight games). With Garcon officially done for the year, Robinson figures to fill his vacancy as one of the 49ers' two starting outside receivers, assuming the team wants to keep their ideal slot man, Trent Taylor, on the inside of three-wide sets. The 29-year-old has big play potential (16.8 yards per catch) and is familiar with Kyle Shanahan's offense from their time together in Washington and Atlanta. It is also worth noting that he received 12 targets -- albeit just three receptions -- the last time he was asked to fill in for an injured starter back in Week 4. The 49ers' inconsistencies in the passing game will limit Robinson's appeal, but the sheer increase in volume should put him on the map in deeper PPR formats.