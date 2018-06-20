Robinson is on the roster bubble, ESPN.com's Nick Wagoner reports.

Signed to a two-year, $4 million contract last offseason, Robinson caught only 19 of 48 targets for 460 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games for the 49ers. With Pierre Garcon expected back from a neck injury and the Niners using two draft picks on wideouts, Robinson is left to compete for the fifth or sixth spot on the depth chart, likely squaring off against Kendrick Bourne and seventh-round rookie Richie James.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • browns-1400.jpg

    Old faces in new places

    Jamey Eisenberg looks at all the major transactions this offseason and the impact on their...

  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...