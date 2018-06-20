49ers' Aldrick Robinson: Could lose roster spot
Robinson is on the roster bubble, ESPN.com's Nick Wagoner reports.
Signed to a two-year, $4 million contract last offseason, Robinson caught only 19 of 48 targets for 460 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games for the 49ers. With Pierre Garcon expected back from a neck injury and the Niners using two draft picks on wideouts, Robinson is left to compete for the fifth or sixth spot on the depth chart, likely squaring off against Kendrick Bourne and seventh-round rookie Richie James.
More News
-
49ers' Aldrick Robinson: Finds end zone in finale•
-
49ers' Aldrick Robinson: Cleared from protocol•
-
49ers' Aldrick Robinson: Practicing with limitations•
-
49ers' Aldrick Robinson: Ruled out with concussion•
-
49ers' Aldrick Robinson: Exits with head injury•
-
49ers' Aldrick Robinson: Exits with hand injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Injury bounce-back players for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg looks at players who missed time in 2017 due to significant injuries and what...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings: Pick Freeman
Dave Richard called Leonard Fournette's huge rookie year
-
Mock: Waiting on WR in non-PPR
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest results of our 12-team non-PPR mock draft from the middle...
-
Old faces in new places
Jamey Eisenberg looks at all the major transactions this offseason and the impact on their...
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...