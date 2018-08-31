49ers' Aldrick Robinson: Cut by Niners
Robinson was released by the 49ers on Friday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Signed to a two-year, $4 million contract last offseason, Robinson caught just 19 of 48 targets for 260 yards and two TDs in his first year with the 49ers. He was never a good bet to stay on the roster after the team used draft picks on Dante Pettis (knee) and Richie James.
