Robinson was released by the 49ers on Friday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Signed to a two-year, $4 million contract last offseason, Robinson caught just 19 of 48 targets for 260 yards and two TDs in his first year with the 49ers. He was never a good bet to stay on the roster after the team used draft picks on Dante Pettis (knee) and Richie James.

