Robinson didn't turn either of his two targets into a reception in Sunday's 33-10 loss to Philadelphia.

The veteran wideout only has one catch to his name despite playing a combined 60 snaps over the past two contests. Being the No. 4 wide receiver on a 49ers' offense that struggles to pass the ball is not a favorable fantasy position. The only path to relevance for Robinson next week would be if Pierre Garcon (neck) wasn't able to suit up, a notion he had already put to rest following Sunday's loss, according to Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle.