49ers' Aldrick Robinson: Enters starting lineup Sunday
Robinson will start Sunday versus the Cardinals, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Entering the game, Robinson earned the fourth-most offensive snaps (40 percent) among 49ers wideouts through eight contests. The placement of Pierre Garcon (neck) on injured reserve has opened the door for Robinson, who will work opposite Marquise Goodwin. Robinson boasts a career mark of 18.3 YPC, but his accompanying catch rate of 47.2 percent leaves much to be desired.
