Robinson left Sunday's game against the Titans in the first quarter with a hand/wrist injury, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Robinson caught one of two targets for three yards prior to his early exit, splitting snaps with Trent Taylor, Kendrick Bourne and Louis Murphy behind No. 1 receiver Marquise Goodwin. Robinson is considered questionable to return.

