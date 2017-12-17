Robinson is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Titans with a head injury, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

It was originally reported to be a hand and wrist injury for Robinson, but his status for the rest of Sunday's game remains uncertain regardless. Trent Taylor, Kendrick Bourne and Louis Murphy will compete for snaps at No. 2 receiver behind top target Marquise Goodwin.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories