49ers' Aldrick Robinson: Falling out of favor
Robinson had just one catch (three targets) for eight yards in Sunday's loss to Seattle.
Robinson technically started the game alongside Marquise Goodwin, but he didn't haul in his lone reception until the 49ers' final drive. While shoddy offensive line play is partially to blame for the lack of downfield action, it also appeared that the gameplan was designed to get other receiving options involved. Robinson's three targets was tied for fourth among San Francisco receivers. Goodwin has established himself as the No. 1 wideout in recent weeks while Carlos Hyde (13 targets Sunday) remains heavily involved in the passing game, leaving Robinson behind with several other receivers to compete for whatever scraps remain.
