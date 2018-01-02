49ers' Aldrick Robinson: Findz end zone in finale
Robinson took his only reception (three targets) for 12 yards into the end zone in Sunday's 34-13 win over the Rams.
Robinson entered the fray after Marquise Goodwin was knocked out of Sunday's contest with a concussion. He took advantage of the increased role and found paydirt for the second time this season. While he finishes the year on a high note, the 28-year-old had fallen behind rookie Kendrick Bourne and fellow veteran Louis Murphy on the depth chart down the stretch, which doesn't bode well for his 2018 prospects despite being under contract for one more year.
