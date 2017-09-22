Play

Robinson had two catches (four targets) for 23 yards in Thursday's 41-39 loss to the Rams.

The 49ers spread things out as they attempted to complete a wild comeback, resulting in Robinson receiving twice as many targets as he had over the previous two weeks. The veteran is clearly the team's No. 4 receiving option, a position that didn't result in much production even on a night where Brian Hoyer passed for over 300 yards. It would take an injury to one of San Francisco's starting wideouts for Robinson to gain any fantasy value.

