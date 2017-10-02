49ers' Aldrick Robinson: Leads team in receiving yards
Robinson caught three balls (12 targets) for a team-high 52 yards in an 18-15 loss to Arizona on Sunday.
Marquise Goodwin was knocked out of the game early with a concussion, so Robinson stepped up to fill the vacant outside receiver role. The veteran was targeted heavily in this one, but a couple of drops combined with some inaccurate throws from Brian Hoyer left the 29-year-old with a pedestrian stat line. Goodwin's status for Week 5's matchup against Indianapolis remains in question. If he is unable to suit up, Robinson could be worth a flyer against a Colts' defense that has given up the fourth-most passing yards (283.5 per game) to opposing offenses this season.
More News
-
49ers' Aldrick Robinson: Gains 23 yards Thursday•
-
49ers' Aldrick Robinson: Logs one catch Sunday•
-
49ers' Aldrick Robinson: Benefits from Kerley release•
-
49ers' Aldrick Robinson: Rips off big gain Friday•
-
49ers' Aldrick Robinson: Inks two-year deal with 49ers•
-
Falcons' Aldrick Robinson: Catches two passes as Falcons earn bye•
-
Week 5 early waivers
Get ready for a busy week of waiver-wire transactions as big-time contributors from Week 4...
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...
-
Week 4 Injury Updates
This is a busy week in NFL injuries, and we had one big inactive already come down Sunday morning....