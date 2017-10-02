Robinson caught three balls (12 targets) for a team-high 52 yards in an 18-15 loss to Arizona on Sunday.

Marquise Goodwin was knocked out of the game early with a concussion, so Robinson stepped up to fill the vacant outside receiver role. The veteran was targeted heavily in this one, but a couple of drops combined with some inaccurate throws from Brian Hoyer left the 29-year-old with a pedestrian stat line. Goodwin's status for Week 5's matchup against Indianapolis remains in question. If he is unable to suit up, Robinson could be worth a flyer against a Colts' defense that has given up the fourth-most passing yards (283.5 per game) to opposing offenses this season.