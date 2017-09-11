Robinson gained seven yards on his only reception against the Panthers on Sunday.

Robinson was expected to see a larger role after Jeremy Kerley was released this preseason, but rookie Trent Taylor leapfrogged him on the depth chart. Both receivers were limited to a catch apiece, but the latter was on the field for 14 more snaps. Robinson won't provide much value as the 49ers' fourth receiver, but the veteran would likely be the first man up should either of the team's starting outside receivers go down to injury, as Taylor's skills are better suited for the slot.