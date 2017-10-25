49ers' Aldrick Robinson: Nabs one pass
Robinson caught his lone target for 15 yards in Sunday's 40-10 loss to Dallas.
Robinson made a splash against Washington in Week 6 with a 45-yard touchdown, but fell back to earth on Sunday. The veteran is still the No. 4 option in San Francisco, but he still managed 30 offensive snaps, just 16 off the team lead. Robinson isn't worth playing, but he's shown big play ability and has seen at least four targets in three of the last five games.
More News
-
49ers' Aldrick Robinson: Rips off long touchdown•
-
49ers' Aldrick Robinson: Targeted just once•
-
49ers' Aldrick Robinson: Leads team in receiving yards•
-
49ers' Aldrick Robinson: Gains 23 yards Thursday•
-
49ers' Aldrick Robinson: Logs one catch Sunday•
-
49ers' Aldrick Robinson: Benefits from Kerley release•
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 8 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Six teams are on bye in each of the next two weeks and the waiver wire isn't rich with free-agent...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Lynch appeal denied: Who to add?
With the Raiders set to go with a running back by committee in Week 8, who should Fantasy owners...
-
Week 8 TE rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...
-
Week 8 WR rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...