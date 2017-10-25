Robinson caught his lone target for 15 yards in Sunday's 40-10 loss to Dallas.

Robinson made a splash against Washington in Week 6 with a 45-yard touchdown, but fell back to earth on Sunday. The veteran is still the No. 4 option in San Francisco, but he still managed 30 offensive snaps, just 16 off the team lead. Robinson isn't worth playing, but he's shown big play ability and has seen at least four targets in three of the last five games.