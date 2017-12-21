49ers' Aldrick Robinson: Practicing with limitations
Robinson (concussion) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Robinson appeared to suffer a concussion while diving for a pass midway through the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Titans. He'll need to log full participation in practice Thursday or Friday and additionally gain clearance from an independent neurologist in order to suit up for Sunday's matchup with the Jaguars.
