49ers' Aldrick Robinson: Rips off big gain Friday
Robinson hauled in two passes (four targets) for 83 yards in Friday's 24-17 preseason win over the Chiefs.
The veteran flashed his speed on a deep pass from Matt Barkley that he almost took the distance against Kansas City's second-string secondary. The top of the 49ers' wide receiver depth chart appears to be fairly static, so Robinson will likely serve the familiar fourth receiver role that he has previously played in Kyle Shanahan-led offenses in Atlanta and Washington.
