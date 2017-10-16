Robinson caught two passes for 66 yards and a score in Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Redskins.

Robinson was quiet for most of the game until new starting quarterback C.J. Beathard connected with him on a 45-yard touchdown with two minutes left in the fourth quarter. The Redskins inexplicably ran a cover 1 defense with the 49ers operating in an obvious pass situation, leaving the veteran wide open down the sideline for his first touchdown of the year. The offense showed new life after Beathard took over, which should give a small bump to San Francisco's receiving options. That said, Robinson is still operating as the team's fourth wideout, so his targets will fluctuate on a week-to-week basis.