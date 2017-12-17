49ers' Aldrick Robinson: Ruled out with concussion
Robinson (wrist, head) has been ruled out of Sunday's game with a concussion, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Robinson had one reception (on two targets) for three yards before exiting. Kendrick Bourne and Trent Taylor stand to be the main beneficiaries of Robinson's absence.
