49ers' Aldrick Robinson: Targeted just once
Robinson caught the only ball thrown his way for five yards in Sunday's overtime loss to the Colts.
Robinson stepped up last week (three catches for 52 yards) after Marquise Goodwin departed the game with a concussion. The latter was able to suit up Sunday, so the veteran resumed his fantasy-irrelevant role as the 49ers' fourth-string wideout. Robinson won't gain value unless one of the team's starting receivers suffer another injury.
More News
-
49ers' Aldrick Robinson: Leads team in receiving yards•
-
49ers' Aldrick Robinson: Gains 23 yards Thursday•
-
49ers' Aldrick Robinson: Logs one catch Sunday•
-
49ers' Aldrick Robinson: Benefits from Kerley release•
-
49ers' Aldrick Robinson: Rips off big gain Friday•
-
49ers' Aldrick Robinson: Inks two-year deal with 49ers•
-
Early look at the waiver wire
More rookie running backs appear ready to make plays, but it's a pair of veteran pass catchers...
-
Giants lose Beckham to serious injury
How will Fantasy owners recover from losing Odell Beckham? It'll be easier than what the Giants...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...