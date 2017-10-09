Robinson caught the only ball thrown his way for five yards in Sunday's overtime loss to the Colts.

Robinson stepped up last week (three catches for 52 yards) after Marquise Goodwin departed the game with a concussion. The latter was able to suit up Sunday, so the veteran resumed his fantasy-irrelevant role as the 49ers' fourth-string wideout. Robinson won't gain value unless one of the team's starting receivers suffer another injury.