49ers' Alex Brown: Heading to San Francisco

Brown signed a contract with the 49ers on Thursday.

Brown participated in the Niners' rookie minicamp and seems to have made enough of an impact to be rewarded with a spot on the 90-man roster. The 22-year-old appeared in 31 games (25 starts) over five years at South Carolina State, logging 90 tackles, 26 broken-up passes and seven interceptions.

