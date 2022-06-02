The 49ers and Mack agreed to a reworked deal Thursday, lowering his base salary for 2022 and 2023, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Mack, who is contemplating retirement, dropped his salary in 2022 from $5M to $1.12M, freeing up $4M in cap space for the 49ers. He additionally reworked his 2023 salary, but there is no guarantee the 36-year-old is returning to the field for a 14th season quite yet. The extra cap space could provide the 49ers the extra funds for a new center if Mack ultimately does decide to hang up his cleats.