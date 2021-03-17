site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
49ers' Alex Mack: Journeys to Bay Area
RotoWire Staff
Mack signed with the 49ers on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Mack has worked with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan in both Cleveland and Atlanta. The six-time Pro Bowler will replace Weston Richburg as the Niners' starting center in 2021.
