The 49ers selected Collins in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 43rd overall.

Collins (6-foot-6, 332 pounds) is an enormous defensive tackle from Texas who boasts both extreme mass and reach (34 and 5/8-inch arms), giving him the ability to occupy blockers and disrupt passing lanes with his hands. Collins might lack the range necessary to play a three-down role, however, and might end up a rotational run-stopping specialist instead of a true starter. Collins is unlikely to emerge as an IDP option in most formats.