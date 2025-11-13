Collins (hip) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Collins missed practice last Thursday and Friday due to a hip issue, and he sat out Sunday's loss to the Rams. The fact he was able to return to practice Wednesday (albeit in a limited capacity) is an indication that he's progressing in his recovery, though it's not clear if he'll be able to return to action Sunday versus Arizona. Jordan Elliott and Kevin Givens both logged more defensive snaps than usual with Collins absent Week 10.