49ers' Alfred Collins: Finishes rookie year as starter
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Collins recorded 17 tackles (four solo), two forced fumbles and one sack across 16 regular season games in 2025.
Collins was asked to start early in his rookie campaign for a San Francisco squad lacking interior defensive line depth. The second-round pick didn't stand out from a statistical standpoint, but he did record the first sack of his career. Collins should be a frontrunner to start at one of tackle positions in 2026.
