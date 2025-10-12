Collins (knee) will play in the 49ers' matchup versus the Buccaneers on Sunday, Briana Jeannel of the team's official site reports.

Collins suffered a sprained knee in the Week 5 win over the Rams but is now healthy again. The rookie second-round pick has recorded just five tackles (two solo) across his first five outings while playing on both defense and special teams. He should continue to serve as a depth option along the defensive line in Sunday's game.