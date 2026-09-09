Collins will miss the entire 2026 season after suffering a torn patellar tendon during Tuesday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

The loss of Collins is another big blow to the 49ers' defensive front, as Sam Okuayinonu is scheduled to undergo surgery this weekend for a broken foot. Collins will eventually be placed on injured reserve, and the 2025 second-rounder will shift his focus toward being fully healthy for the start of the 2027 campaign. With rookie fourth-rounder Gracen Halton (ankle) and James Thompson (hamstring) also dealing with injuries, Osa Odighizuwa and CJ West are the only healthy defensive tackles on the 49ers' roster heading into Thursday's regular-season opener against the Rams in Adelaide, Australia.