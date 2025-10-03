Collins sprained his knee during the 49ers' 23-20 overtime win over the Rams on Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Collins made arguably the play of the game Thursday, when he punched the ball out of Kyren Williams' arms at the one-yard line late in the fourth quarter, which the former was able to recover to give the 49ers possession. Collins appears to have come out of the contest worse for wear with a knee sprain, and he'll undergo further tests to determine the severity of the injury and his chances of playing in Week 6 against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Oct. 12. Collins' presence moving forward is crucial for the 49ers, especially with starting defensive tackle Kalia Davis set to undergo surgery to repair a broken hand that he sustained during Thursday's win. If Collins is also sidelined, rookie fourth-rounder CJ West would be in line to see a heavy dose of snaps at defensive tackle alongside Jordan Elliott.