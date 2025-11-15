Collins (hip) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Collins was a full participant in Friday's practice, and his lack of an injury tag puts him on track to return Sunday from a one-game absence due to a hip injury. His return means there will be less rotational snaps at defensive tackle available for Kevin Givens, Jordan Elliott and CJ West. Collins has accumulated eight tackles (two solo), one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries across nine regular-season games.