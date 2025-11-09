Collins (hip) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Rams, Briana Jeannel of the 49ers' official site reports.

Collins appeared on Thursday's practice report as a DNP due to a hip injury, which also prevented him from practicing Friday. The injury is severe enough for him to be sidelined for Sunday's NFC West tilt, which means there are more snaps at defensive tackle available for the likes of Jordan Elliott, Kevin Givens and CJ West. Collins will look to progress enough in his recovery to be available for Week 11 against the Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 16.