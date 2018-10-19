49ers' Alfred Morris: Demotion not permanent
Morris' demotion to third on the running back depth chart may not be permanent, Cam Inman of The Mercury News reports.
Matt Breida (ankle) surprisingly was able to start Week 6's loss to the Packers despite carrying a doubtful tag, but even more surprisingly, Raheem Mostert (12 carries for 87 yards) served as the 49ers' primary backup. Despite last week's usage, Kyle Shanahan did not commit to Mostert overtaking Morris on the depth chart, stating that "I don't think it was a permanent change. It was what we thought was best for that game." This is about as positive as a statement Morris' owners could hear after the back received no carries against the Packers. Fantasy owners should still take a wait-and-see approach against the Rams on Sunday, especially if Breida (limited practice Thursday) is able to suit up.
