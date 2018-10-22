Morris managed just 25 yards on nine carries in Sunday's 39-10 loss to the Rams.

Morris' nine totes actually led the 49ers' backfield, but the veteran produced a team-low 2.8 yards per carry. Still, it was a positive development after the 29-year-old did not record an official carry against the Packers in Week 6. The team is planning on reassessing the health of starter Matt Breida's ankle after he re-aggravated the injury Sunday. If he is unable to go against the Cardinals, Morris figures to share backfield duties with Raheem Mostert (seven carries for 59 yards Sunday).