49ers' Alfred Morris: Does little with nine carries
Morris managed just 25 yards on nine carries in Sunday's 39-10 loss to the Rams.
Morris' nine totes actually led the 49ers' backfield, but the veteran produced a team-low 2.8 yards per carry. Still, it was a positive development after the 29-year-old did not record an official carry against the Packers in Week 6. The team is planning on reassessing the health of starter Matt Breida's ankle after he re-aggravated the injury Sunday. If he is unable to go against the Cardinals, Morris figures to share backfield duties with Raheem Mostert (seven carries for 59 yards Sunday).
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 reactions, Week 8 early waivers
Dave Richard looks back at Sunday's biggest story lines, and looks ahead to Week 8's top waiver...
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7