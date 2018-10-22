Morris managed just 25 yards on nine carries in Sunday's 39-10 loss to the Rams.

Morris' nine totes actually led the 49ers' backfield, but the veteran produced a team-low 2.8 yards per carry. Still, it was a positive development after the 29-year-old did not record an official carry against the Packers in Week 6. The team is planning on reassessing the health of starter Matt Breida's ankle after he re-aggravated the injury Sunday. If he is unable to go against the Cardinals, Morris figures to share backfield duties with Raheem Mostert (seven carries for 59 yards Sunday).

More News
Our Latest Stories