49ers' Alfred Morris: Erupts in season finale
Morris carried 16 times for 111 yards and one touchdown while catching his only target for four yards in Sunday's loss to the Rams.
Morris was a healthy scratch four of the last five games, but took advantage when Jeff Wilson exited the game with a shoulder injury. The veteran running back was a popular waiver addition after Jerick McKinnon tore his ACL in August, but totaled only 317 rushing yards prior to Sunday's season finale. Morris' disappointing season comes to an end with 111 rush attempts for 428 yards (3.9 YPC) and two touchdowns, with eight receptions for 73 yards in 12 games.
