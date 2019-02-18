49ers' Alfred Morris: Expected to leave San Francisco
Morris isn't expected to re-sign with the 49ers, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
With Jerick McKinnon (knee) joining Matt Breida (ankle), Jeff Wilson (shoulder) and special teams ace Raheem Mostert (forearm), the 49ers ideally wouldn't have any use for Morris, who took 111 carries for 428 yards (3.9 average) and two scores in 12 games after signing with the team in mid-August. The 30-year-old running back could be looking at another lengthy wait on the open market, assuming he plans to continue his football career.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best landing spot for Antonio Brown
If Antonio Brown is going to be on a new team in 2019, it better be one of these with a great...
-
Flacco to DEN: Does it matter?
What will trade acquisition Joe Flacco mean for the Broncos in Fantasy?
-
Hunt's outlook in Cleveland
Cleveland native Kareem Hunt will get a second chance with the Browns — but does it mean he'll...
-
Ranking nine new offensive coordinators
From long-time schemers to first-timers, the outlooks for the league's nine newest offensive...
-
How Zac Taylor will impact Bengals
Zac Taylor hasn't been around the NFL game very long and has barely more than one season's...
-
Super Bowl 53 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII