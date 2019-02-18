Morris isn't expected to re-sign with the 49ers, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

With Jerick McKinnon (knee) joining Matt Breida (ankle), Jeff Wilson (shoulder) and special teams ace Raheem Mostert (forearm), the 49ers ideally wouldn't have any use for Morris, who took 111 carries for 428 yards (3.9 average) and two scores in 12 games after signing with the team in mid-August. The 30-year-old running back could be looking at another lengthy wait on the open market, assuming he plans to continue his football career.

