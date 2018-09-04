49ers' Alfred Morris: Expected to split carries Week 1
Morris will share starting duties with Matt Breida (shoulder) to begin the season, Cam Inman of The Mercury News reports.
Neither back was officially named the official replacement for Jerick McKinnon (knee), and a timeshare appears likely to begin the year. Morris' lengthy experience as an early-down back should net him a larger workload in situations where the 49ers are playing with a lead. The veteran's larger frame (5-10, 224 pounds) should also warrant goal-line work, but his lack of soft hands (just 57 receptions in 90 career games) will give Breida the edge in passing situations. The 49ers' Week 1 matchup with Minnesota should provide a clearer picture of the carry distribution between the co-starters.
