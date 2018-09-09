49ers' Alfred Morris: Expects 'a lot of touches'
Morris told Dianna Russini of ESPN that he expects "a lot of touches" during Sunday's game at Minnesota.
In the wake of Jerick McKinnon's torn ACL, Morris figured to be the likely early-down and goal-line option out of the 49ers backfield, but he's opening the season behind Matt Breida on the depth chart. In a recent interview with Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, coach Kyle Shanahan said Breida, Morris and Raheem Mostert "are capable of whatever play we call," and "we want them all to get carries, all to get touches." In what should be a balanced offense this season, it may be difficult to feed all three, as Shanahan intimated, but Morris' comments Sunday indicate he'll be fed a far amount Week 1.
More News
-
49ers' Alfred Morris: Listed No. 2 on depth chart•
-
49ers' Alfred Morris: Expected to split carries Week 1•
-
49ers' Alfred Morris: Role expected to increase•
-
49ers' Alfred Morris: In line for additional work•
-
49ers' Alfred Morris: On track for roster spot•
-
49ers' Alfred Morris: Leads team in rushing versus Colts•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Advice for every game in Week 1
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 1 lineup?...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...