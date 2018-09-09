Morris told Dianna Russini of ESPN that he expects "a lot of touches" during Sunday's game at Minnesota.

In the wake of Jerick McKinnon's torn ACL, Morris figured to be the likely early-down and goal-line option out of the 49ers backfield, but he's opening the season behind Matt Breida on the depth chart. In a recent interview with Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, coach Kyle Shanahan said Breida, Morris and Raheem Mostert "are capable of whatever play we call," and "we want them all to get carries, all to get touches." In what should be a balanced offense this season, it may be difficult to feed all three, as Shanahan intimated, but Morris' comments Sunday indicate he'll be fed a far amount Week 1.