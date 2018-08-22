49ers' Alfred Morris: Experience could help roster bid
Morris' experience as an early-down back could give him a leg up in making the 53-man roster if the 49ers opt to keep four running backs, according to ESPN's Nick Wagoner.
Morris -- who signed with San Francisco just over a week ago -- was immediately thrust into a competition with a handful of other options for third on the depth chart following preseason injuries to Jerick McKinnon (hamstring) and Matt Breida (shoulder). Both backs project to be ready for Week 1, but their health status and inexperience as every-down backs has the team considering keeping a fourth running back on the 53-man roster -- with Raheem Mostert projected to serve primarily on special teams -- and Morris' experience as a starter could make him the ideal insurance policy. Jeremy McNichols is also in the mix, but struggled (10 carries for 28 yards) while starting last week's preseason contest. Joe Williams' (rib) untimely injury effectively removed him from the competition. NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco even went as far to project that Morris would make the cut in his unofficial 53-man roster prediction. The six-year veteran should get his first chance to prove himself in the pivotal third week of the preseason this Saturday against the Colts.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eisenberg's Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of sleeper players for the 2018 season.
-
Preseason Week 2 takeaways
Dave Richard goes deep on Preseason Week 2 to find what you need to know before you draft.
-
Eisenberg's Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Podcast: Deep league drafting
Need some advice for a deeper league? We’ll tell you why positional tiers are so important...
-
Eisenberg Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...