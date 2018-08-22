49ers' Alfred Morris: Experience could help roster bid

Morris' experience as an early-down back could give him a leg up in making the 53-man roster if the 49ers opt to keep four running backs, according to ESPN's Nick Wagoner.

Morris -- who signed with San Francisco just over a week ago -- was immediately thrust into a competition with a handful of other options for third on the depth chart following preseason injuries to Jerick McKinnon (hamstring) and Matt Breida (shoulder). Both backs project to be ready for Week 1, but their health status and inexperience as every-down backs has the team considering keeping a fourth running back on the 53-man roster -- with Raheem Mostert projected to serve primarily on special teams -- and Morris' experience as a starter could make him the ideal insurance policy. Jeremy McNichols is also in the mix, but struggled (10 carries for 28 yards) while starting last week's preseason contest. Joe Williams' (rib) untimely injury effectively removed him from the competition. NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco even went as far to project that Morris would make the cut in his unofficial 53-man roster prediction. The six-year veteran should get his first chance to prove himself in the pivotal third week of the preseason this Saturday against the Colts.