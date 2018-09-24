Morris toted the rock 14 times for 67 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-27 loss to Kansas City.

Morris received 14 carries to co-starter Matt Breida's 10, as the running back duo continues to split touches evenly. The latter performed better on per-carry basis (9.0) and also had a bigger impact in the passing game (three catches for 27 yards). Morris, however, was used from in close, barreling forward for a three-yard touchdown. Both backs could be in store for larger workloads after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (knee) appeared to have sustained a season-ending injury.

