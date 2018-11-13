Morris rushed nine times for 19 yards in Monday's 27-23 loss to the Giants.

Morris received 33 percent of the backfield carries Monday, but he was vastly outperformed by starter Matt Breida (17 carries for 101 yards). The veteran has the primary backup role to himself following Raheem Mostert's (forearm) season-ending injury, but Morris' general ineffectiveness (3.4 yards per carry) and limited role severely limits his fantasy appeal.

More News
Our Latest Stories