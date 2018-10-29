49ers' Alfred Morris: Gains 28 yards
Morris had six carries for 28 yards in Sunday's 18-15 loss to Arizona.
Starter Matt Breida (ankle) suited up and led the backfield with 16 carries, leaving six touches for Morris. The veteran received four more carries than fellow backup Raheem Mostert, signalling that he has reclaimed the primary backup job in San Francisco. Assuming Breida's ankle is fully healed, Morris' value will be touchdown-dependent Thursday against the Raiders.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 reaction, early waivers
The Buccaneers benched their starting quarterback. Again. Dave Richard investigates the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...