Morris had six carries for 28 yards in Sunday's 18-15 loss to Arizona.

Starter Matt Breida (ankle) suited up and led the backfield with 16 carries, leaving six touches for Morris. The veteran received four more carries than fellow backup Raheem Mostert, signalling that he has reclaimed the primary backup job in San Francisco. Assuming Breida's ankle is fully healed, Morris' value will be touchdown-dependent Thursday against the Raiders.

