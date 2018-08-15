49ers' Alfred Morris: Gets minimum contract with San Francisco
Morris' pact with the 49ers is for one year and the veteran's minimum, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
The terms of Morris' contract confirms that he'll need to battle for a spot on the 53-man roster, with his odds likely depending on the health of Jerick McKinnon (calf) and Matt Breida (shoulder). The 29-year-old's track record working with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan in Washington can't hurt, but it won't be enough to ensure Morris of a job. Raheem Mostert, Joe Williams and Jeremy McNichols are also battling for depth roles in the San Francisco backfield. It's unclear if Morris will be available for Saturday's preseason game in Houston after practicing with his new team for the first time Wednesday, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.
