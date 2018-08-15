49ers' Alfred Morris: Gets vet's minimum
Morris signed with San Francisco for the veteran's minimum, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
The contract confirms Morris will need to battle for a spot on the 53-man roster, with his odds likely depending on the health of Jerick McKinnon (calf) and Matt Breida (shoulder). The 29-year-old's track record working with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan in Washington can't hurt, but it won't be enough to ensure Morris of a job. Raheem Mostert, Joe Williams and Jeremy McNichols are also battling for depth roles in the San Francisco backfield.
