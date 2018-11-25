49ers' Alfred Morris: Inactive in Week 12
Morris (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 12 tilt against the Buccaneers.
The veteran running back will take a seat for the first time this season, a rather surprising development considering he'd been sharing carries with primary back Matt Breida. Instead, the 49ers will turn to 2017 seventh-round pick Matt Dayes, who logged his first snap of the season against the Giants in Week 10, whenever Breida needs a breather Sunday.
