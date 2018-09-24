49ers' Alfred Morris: Injures ankle Sunday
Morris picked up an ankle injury during Sunday's defeat at Kansas City, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.
Like Matt Breida, Morris missed some time Week 3 due to injury. Unlike Breida, who has a hyperextended right knee, Morris seems to be dealing with a minor concern. As evidence, coach Kyle Shanahan said he expects Morris "to be alright." With the status of the 49ers top two running backs in flux, upcoming practices will be key to determining an approximate breakdown of upcoming reps out of the backfield.
