49ers' Alfred Morris: Leads team in rushing versus Colts
Morris carried 17 times for 84 yards during Saturday's 23-17 loss to the Colts.
Making his team debut after signing last week, Morris led all players in touches and scrimmage yards. He averaged a healthy 4.9 yards per carry, and although he wasn't used in the passing game, he made the most of his spot start. The team expects Jerick McKinnon (calf) and Matt Breida (shoulder) to be ready for the start of the regular season, but Morris made a strong case for a roster spot and is much more accomplished as a featured back than either of his two aforementioned teammates. Jeremy McNichols, his likely competition for the third running back spot, managed just five yards on a pair of carries and 16 yards on four catches. As such, Morris could very well have an opportunity to cement his place on the roster next week against the Chargers.
