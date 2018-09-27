Morris was limited in Thursday's practice due to a knee injury, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

On Monday, coach Kyle Shanahan said Morris emerged from the 49ers' Week 3 contest at Kansas City with an ankle concern but expected the running back "to be alright," according to David Lombardi of The Athletic. Morris seemed to be OK by avoiding the injury report entirely Wednesday, only to appear on Thursday's version with a knee injury. Meanwhile, Matt Breida turned in a full session Thursday after opening Week 4 prep as a limited participant due to a hyperextended right knee. If Morris enters the weekend healthy, the 49ers likely will employ an even split of touches and offensive snaps, per usual, in order to keep both backs as fresh as possible.

