49ers' Alfred Morris: Listed as questionable for Sunday
Morris (knee) was a limited practice participant Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Morris was added to the injury report Thursday and managed a pair of limited practices to close out the week. Backfield mate Matt Breida is also listed as questionable with a knee injury, after scaling back from full participation Thursday to a limited showing Friday. It appears both running backs are on track to play, but we may not know for sure until the 49ers release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 PM ET kickoff. Morris and Breida both lost a chunk of value last week when Jimmy Garoppolo tore an ACL.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 4, including some interesting...