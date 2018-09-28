Morris (knee) was a limited practice participant Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Morris was added to the injury report Thursday and managed a pair of limited practices to close out the week. Backfield mate Matt Breida is also listed as questionable with a knee injury, after scaling back from full participation Thursday to a limited showing Friday. It appears both running backs are on track to play, but we may not know for sure until the 49ers release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 PM ET kickoff. Morris and Breida both lost a chunk of value last week when Jimmy Garoppolo tore an ACL.