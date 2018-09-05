49ers' Alfred Morris: Listed No. 2 on depth chart
Morris is listed behind Matt Breida on San Francisco's depth chart for Week 1 in Minnesota.
The two running backs will form a timeshare now that Jerick McKinnon (knee) is out for the season, with Morris a clear favorite for goal-line/short-yardage work and Breida a safe bet to handle passing downs. The big question is how everything in between will be split up, as there's a case to be made for each player as the superior option in neutral situations. The weekly matchup and game flow should be major factors, giving Morris an advantage when the Niners want to pound the ball or drain the clock, while Breida figures to get more work when the team emphasizes its passing game. A difficult Week 1 game in Minnesota seems to point more in Breida's direction, regardless of which back gets the starting nod.
